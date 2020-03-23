Sioux Falls city councilors pen letter urging state to postpone local election

Sioux Falls city leaders are pushing the state to allow the city to postpone its upcoming municipal election amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

City Council Chair Marshall Selberg wrote a letter to Gov. Kristi Noem and Sec. of State Steve Barnett, asking that the state allow the city to delay the election until the June 2 state primary.

The letter was written on behalf of the city council, Mayor Paul TenHaken, and a number of other local county and city officials.

City clerk Tom Greco elaborated on some of the specific concerns, including the fact that most poll workers are over age 60, and among the most vulnerable to the virus. He also said it would seem to be an "enormous challenge" to encourage people to go out and vote considering current CDC guidelines.

The local election is currently scheduled to take place April 14.