Sioux Falls closes city office buildings to public

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the city of Sioux Falls is closing most city facilities to public access effective at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020. This closure will remain in effect through Monday, March 30, 2020.

City Center and City Hall join the list of previously closed city facilities for public access. Carnegie Town Hall will close to the public except for public meetings. Previously scheduled public meetings and bid letting planned for City Hall or City Center will be relocated to Carnegie Town Hall.

Public access to Falls Community Health, the Law Enforcement Center, fire stations, public golf courses, and the Mayor’s Office at City Hall will remain open.

The City is committed to maintaining the business operations and essential services while making efforts to protect the health of City employees and slow the spread of COVID-19. City staff will continue to work during this time while exercising CDC guidelines for social distancing and cleaning.

The public can continue to access various services that the City provides online and over the phone. Office contact information is available at siouxfalls.org.

Utility Billing

The City of Sioux Falls offers a variety of payment options for customers to conveniently pay their bill versus paying in person:

Pay Online: If you have an established online account or would like to create one, visit utilities.siouxfalls.org to pay your bill using a Visa, Mastercard, or Discover debit or credit card. If you wish to make a one-time payment, visit utilities.siouxfalls.org/OnlinePayment.aspx. You will need your customer number and account number to register or make a payment.

Make a Payment by Phone: Call 605-367-8131 (24 hours a day/7 days a week) to pay using our automated phone system. The City accepts Visa, Mastercard, or Discover debit or credit cards. Be sure to have your bill available to access your account and follow the simple phone prompts. Call 605-367-8131, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to speak with a customer service representative.

Pay by Mail: Sioux Falls Utilities provides a courtesy preaddressed envelope for mailing checks. Please do not mail cash.

Pay at a Drop Box: A drop box is located in the alley outside of City Hall, 224 West Ninth Street, in downtown Sioux Falls. Please do not place cash in the drop box.

Contact the City of Sioux Falls Utility Billing Office at 605-367-8131 for more information.

Planning and Development Services

Permit and planning services provided by the City of Sioux Falls are available online or by phone.

Customer Self Service is an online tool where our customers can continue to conduct business with the City. CSS can be used for the following:

Applying for residential permits

Request inspections

Check project status

Pay invoices

Please allow up to 48 hours for new account approvals. For more information on how to use CSS, view our help document (PDF); or if you have any other building permit-related questions, please contact Building Services at 605-367-8670.

Contact Planning and Development Services at 605-367-8888 for all other Planning-related questions.

Public Parking

Citations from Public Parking can be paid online on the City’s website rather than paying in person. Visa, Mastercard, and American Express are accepted.

Forms for monthly parking leases, parking citation appeals, and other services are also available on the Public Parking page.

Contact Public Parking at 605-367-8170 for more information.