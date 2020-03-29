Sioux Falls community making protective masks

COVID-19 has led to a shortage of face masks. For people like health care providers and those with compromised immune systems these masks are essential. So there are efforts being made locally to produce more.​

The past five days have been busy for friends Danielle McClure and Megan Fields who decided to start making their own masks.

"I don't like feeling helpless. I don't like feeling out of control and watching this spread across the country has given me that feeling. So this is something that I can do to help,” said McClure.

Since there's such a high demand for masks they started the group "About-face: South Dakota Masks" on Facebook and began recruiting others to help. To make the process easier they prep and supply mask kits for people to sew 25 masks. Dutch Rose Quilt Shop in Sioux Falls has agreed to be a meeting place for people to pick-up the kits and drop off masks.

They now have over 60 sewists ranging from ages 15 to 90 years old. Thousands of masks have already been made. They say the requests keep rolling in.

"Police department, then the grocery stores, in the hospitals, the VA system. We have 400 requests for correctional officers to cover the state of South Dakota. I mean we were originally going to stick to Sioux Falls, but now it's statewide and we're helping people out of state. I'm sending some down to Tennessee to some nurse friends,” said Fields.

Those who can't sew are cutting fabric for the kits and donating fabric and elastic. As well as donating money, so that the ladies can afford to ship the masks.

“It's just blown up, which is amazing because I think we're really going to make a difference in these people's lives,” said Fields.

Jake Cox also wanted to help after he saw that hospitals were looking for cloth masks to cover the lack of disposable surgical masks and N95 masks.

“Being a crafter like I am and being part of the maker movement, I really saw an opportunity to step up and try and help,” said Cox.

“Worked at Joann's for several years and saw the generosity of crafters time and time again.”

So a week ago he created the Facebook group "Sew We Can Help" to get other sewists in SF involved.

So far there are around 40 members.

“Hope shines brightest in the dark and so when you can act in service to others it really does help spread that hope and help spread that inspiration and hopefully alleviate some of those fears that can come during uncertainty,” said Cox.

The sewists we spoke with say they are following the guidelines recommended by health professionals to make the masks. Avera also posted their own guidelines "online" for those interested in making masks for their health staff.

