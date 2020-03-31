Sioux Falls company awarded $27 million contract to develop COVID-19 treatment

A Sioux Falls-based company working to develop a potential treatment to help in the fight against COVID-19 has received a major federal contract.

The Department of Defense awarded SAb Biotherapeutics a $27 million contract to develop and test its Rapid Response Antibody Program, the company announced Tuesday.

The company's CEO Eddie Sullivan previously told Dakota News Now its researchers are working to produce antibodies that target and neutralize the virus.

The treatment is aimed at helping people who are already sick from COVID-19, rather than preventing patients from getting it in the first place. Sullivan said it has the potential to both kill the virus and reduce symptoms of the disease.

SAb is hoping to have the COVID-19 treatment developed by this summer. Sullivan said the company has been communicating with agencies like the FDA and the CDC.

SAb Bioherapeutics moved its headquarters to Sioux Falls in 2002, and specializing in developing antibodies using genetically engineered cows. They then extract these antibodies for use in humans. South Dakota News Watch reports SAB has previously developed antibodies it believes will be effective in fighting other diseases related to the coronavirus, though none of the company's therapeutics has yet to make it to market.

