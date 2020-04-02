Sioux Falls company manufacturing medical PPE gowns

A major Sioux Falls manufacturer is working to help the health care industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Raven Industries is in the process of producing thousands of medical gowns for medical workers, SiouxFalls.Business reports.

Many health care facilities are dealing with a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) since the coronavirus outbreak put a greater demand on the medical industry.

