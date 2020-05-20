Sioux Falls council approves plan to sell liquor at State Theatre

The Sioux Falls City Council has approved a liquor license for the State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls.

The theatre is in the midst of a years-long renovation to return the classic building to its former glory.

On Tuesday night, the city council unanimously approved a liquor license for the facility, which will allow the theatre to serve alcohol drinks when it does reopen.

Councilor Christine Erickson said the State Theatre had a well-developed plan to control liquor sales, which she said helped sway her vote.

This comes two years after the council denied a similar proposal at the West Mall 7 movie theatre. Councilor Pat Starr said Tuesday night he regretted voting no against the West Mall 7's license.

The State Theatre is aiming for a mid-2020 opening.