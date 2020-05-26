Sioux Falls council repeals 'no mingling' ordinance

Sioux Falls city leaders have repealed a law aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19 at city businesses.

The city council voted unanimously Tuesday to repeal the so-called "no mingling" ordinance. The repeal will take effect on Friday.

The law requires food service businesses to keep patrons six feet apart, and requires other non-essential businesses to limit patrons to under 50 percent of their posted maximum occupancy. It was implemented in early May, when it replaced a more strict "no lingering" ordinance.

Public Health Director Jill Franken spoke prior to the vote, saying the move is warranted because current hospitalizations are much lower than projected. She said officials will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the city, and may again take action if the situation worsens.