Sioux Falls couple plead not guilty in alleged cattle prod child abuse

A Sioux Falls couple accused of drugging and abusing four children with a cattle prod pled not guilty on Monday.

36-year-old Lance Long and 40-year-old Crystallyn Long face 14 charges. Authorities say the four children had been abused over a course of several years. They included three boys, ages 11, 13, and 17, and a 15-year-old girl.

The couple pled not guilty to several charges at their initial court appearance in Minnehaha County on Monday.

The investigation began after authorities received a tip on May 13 about suspected abuse. Investigators say the couple used a cattle prod and taser to punish the children. They also gave them methamphetamine and marijuana.

Authorities say the couple was arrested after fleeing to Oklahoma.

