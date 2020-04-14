Sioux Falls day care notifying parents staff member tested positive for COVID-19

A Sioux Falls day care has sent a note to parents that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Truks-N-Tykes sent a message to parents Tuesday alerting parents about the positive test.

A copy of the message obtained by Dakota News Now said the staff member worked in the two-year-old room on Friday. The South Dakota Department of Health is reaching out to families of children who were in that room. The message also asked parents who had a child in that room Friday to "pick them up immediately."

Truks-N-Tykes has three day cares around the Sioux Falls area. The message was sent from Trucks-N-Trykes 2, which is located on S. MacArthur Lane near 57th Street and Cliff Avenue.

Dakota News Now spoke with a staff member at Truks-N-Trykes who declined to comment, saying the day care is still in the process of working with the Department of Health.