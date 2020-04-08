Sioux Falls extends COVID-19 guidelines, revises garbage pickup policy

The city of Sioux Falls has extended guidelines restricting patrons at many businesses, while also adjusting policies to help garbage haulers as they deal with staffing shortages amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The City Council unanimously passed an ordinance Tuesday night extending a previous ordinance to slow the spread of COVID-19 through April 22.

The ordinance restricts businesses like restaurants, bars, casinos, and entertainment venues from having more than ten people on their premises at any given time. Violations of the ordinance is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a $500 fine, 30 days in jail, and/or revocation of certain business licenses.

The council also adopted a temporary ordinance that removes restrictions on curbside garbage collection during the coronavirus outbreak.

Several garbage haulers voiced concerns with the city, saying they are concerned about potential staffing shortages during the pandemic. Industry leaders estimate allowing curbside collection could reduce pickup time at each location by 40 percent, allowing fewer workers to cover more ground.

City FAQs regarding curbside trash pickup

Q: What is the timeline for this temporary curbside collection?

A: The proposed changes would take effect as soon as practical and end when the Mayor declares an end to the emergency, unless the City Council would extend the changes.

Q: How do I know if my hauler is participating in curbside collection?

A: Watch for information from your recycling and garbage hauler.

Q: Am I required to participate?

A: You are encouraged by the City of Sioux Falls to participate in curbside collection. This temporary ordinance change removes any code enforcement violations individuals would receive due to the change.

Q: I’m concerned about littering because of this change.

A: The Solid Waste Ordinance prohibits litter and blocking sidewalks; individuals will continue to be responsible for keeping sidewalks clear from litter.

