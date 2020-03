A Sioux Falls grandmother has been arrested on kidnapping charges.

Police say Stacy Nicolai got into an argument with her daughter. According to police, Nicolai's grandson was in her car, but she was not supposed to be around him.

Nicolai then jumped in her car and took off with her grandson.

She was arrested at a hotel on West 12th street.

When police searched her car they found meth residue and a scale.