Sioux Falls gyms finding new ways to workout amidst COVID-19

The Coronavirus has shut down and limited many businesses both locally and nationwide.

One industry taking a hit is the fitness industry.

A fitness center is a place where pieces of equipment can be touched by many people throughout the span of a day.

After some of the larger fitness facilities in Sioux Falls closed their doors, some smaller ones are finding ways to battle the virus.

Randy Hartz, Sioux Falls Complete Nutrition Owner said, “Their health is our main concern and we know that this goes far beyond just working out.”

As of this afternoon, Complete Fitness is still open and taking many extra precautions when it comes to sanitizing equipment.

“It’s going through a bottle a couple of times a day, after every workout any pieces of equipment that get touched they get sanitized as well. Taking as many precautions as we can here and using as much wisdom with the information that we know now,” said Hartz.

Being a smaller gym, Complete Fitness can stay under the recommended limit of people in one room.

Hartz added, “As it has progressed, social distancing. We’re trying to limit it so there is no more than ten people. We’re a studio, so we don’t have the mass amount of people coming in like the big box gyms do and so forth.”

Across town, Revolution Yoga & Cycling Studio has closed its doors and is finding a different way to get a workout in.

Revolution Co-Owner Braden Bradfield said, “We believe that it’s the safest, smartest thing to have closed our doors and start doing stuff online.”

And by working out online, they mean…

“We’re doing push notifications, we’re doing live streaming like I said our YouTube channel,” Bradfield added. “We’re getting creative, we’ve set up shop at home, people have been borrowing our bikes so we’re really being creative and we’re trying to make this the best situation for everyone.”

At the end of the day, it’s all about being healthy.

“We’re a health organization and we want to make sure that people are staying healthy,” said Bradfield.

