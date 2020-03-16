Sioux Falls health official: Keep students at home

The public health director for the City of Sioux Falls is calling on parents to limit their kids' public gatherings.

Schools in Sioux Falls are closed this week and Superintendent Dr. Brian Maher says he's not convinced that schools will be opened on Monday. He says they are working on plans for an extended absence which could include sending technology and information packets home with students.

In the meantime, health officials are reminding parents to talk with kids about social distancing.

“I want you to please keep your students from gathering together this week. Schools are closed and it's in an effort to keep students separated. Please, students should be remaining at home and not gathering together,” said Jill Franken, Sioux Falls Public Health Director.

Officials are also asking people to be good neighbors during this time and think as a community instead of as an individual.

