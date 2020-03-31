Sioux Falls honors sign language interpreter for role assisting with coronavirus

If you have watched any of the city of Sioux Falls' briefing regarding the city's response to the coronavirus outbreak, you probably noticed the man emphatically signing next to the mayor and other officials.

Now, the city has recognized him for his efforts.

Rick Norris has been interpreting city press conferences and meetings for American Sign Language community, helping the deaf and hard-of-hearing stay on top of the latest COVID-19 developments.

On Tuesday, Mayor Paul TenHaken took a moment during a coronavirus briefing to give Rick a city "challenge coin."

TenHaken said challenge coins are given to those who embody the core values of the city: safety, teamwork, innovation, character, and respect. The mayor said Rick earned for his work in helping keep people safe.

It's worth noting - Rick continued to sign throughout the award ceremony, even as the mayor handed him the coin.