Sioux Falls launches program to help businesses with best practices for COVID-19

The city of Sioux Falls has launched a program that aims to support businesses and help them develop best practices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Paul TenHaken officially launched Supporting Operations and Resiliency, or SOAR, on Tuesday.

City officials will work with business and other organizations on their compliance with city ordinances, state directives, and the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The city's Health and Planning And Development services will each take part.

TenHaken said the city hopes to create business environments where employees can feel safe while still being productive.

The initial focus areas of the Resiliency Team are large public-facing businesses and densely populated workplaces. The team will consult with organizations and provide CDC guidance for employee and customer safety. This may include employee education support materials, on-site visits, and virtual meetings during which time organization leaders can share best practices and “lessons learned.”

Some of the specific the guidelines the city is asking businesses to consider:

• All businesses should check employee and/or visitor temperatures at entry points and denyentry to any person showing a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or greater.

• All businesses should visually screen shoppers at entry and throughout store. Offer alternative shopping options to those identified as ill such as curbside pickup, delivery and face coverings.

• Customers should be encouraged not to touch or handle any items they do not intend to purchase.

• When possible, organizations should not allow employees to share workstations, phones, and other frequently touched equipment.•Public-facing employees should consider cloth face coverings if feasible.

• Consider installing barriers between customers and employees at checkout lanes and stations.

• Whenever feasible, allow employees to work from home.