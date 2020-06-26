Sioux Falls man accused of damaging SculptureWalk statue

A Sioux Falls man is facing charges after police say vandalized a piece of artwork in the Downtown SculptureWalk.

Twenty-one-year Damius Brust was arrested Thursday night, according to Sgt. Nick Butler of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Police received a report of someone walking down Phillips Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls and damaging flower pots. When officers arrived, they discovered the "Lithic Bird" sculpture had been damaged. The statue is part of the Downtown Sioux Falls SculptureWalk.

Officers found Brust nearby and arrested him.

Butler did not have an estimate on the cost of the damage to the statue.

This is the second vandalism case involving ScuptureWalk statues in the last few months. An Alaska man was arrested back in May for damaging two statues, as well as other downtown property.