Sioux Falls man arrested for allegedly kidnapping girlfriend

A Sioux Falls man is facing kidnapping charges after authorities say he forced a woman into his car.

Twenty-two-year-old Robert Murphy was arrested Thursday night.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens says Murphy was arguing with his girlfriend, but the argument escalated and Murphy forced the woman into his car.

Murphy allegedly hit the woman while they were in the car. Witnesses saw this and called police. Clemens said at one point, the victim tried to get out, but Murphy forced her back in.

Police eventually found the vehicle on N. Ebenezer Avenue in northwest Sioux Falls and arrested Murphy.

Murphy is charged with kidnapping, reckless driving, and simple assault.

The woman was not seriously hurt, police say.