Sioux Falls man arrested on money laundering charges in Oregon

Authorities say a Sioux Falls man has been arrested on money laundering charges after a traffic stop in Oregon.

Twenty-seven-year-old Drew Miller was arrested Monday, according to Oregon State Police.

An officer pulled Miller over on a highway near Keno, Ore. for several traffic violations. Police say they observed signs of criminal activity, and searched his minivan.

During the search, officers found $236,090 in vacuum-sealed bags.

Police arrested Miller on charges of laundering a monetary instrument, engaging in a financial transaction involving unlawful property, tampering with evidence, conspiracy, and possession of amphetamines.