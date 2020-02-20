Sioux Falls man arrested on solicitation of a minor charges in Minnesota

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars in Minnesota on two felony solicitation of a minor charges.

According to court documents, Lequandale Davis appeared in Stearn County court last Wednesday.

Police began the investigation back in April after the child's father flagged down police and told them about Davis meeting the child in a park in Avon, Minnesota.

When police interviewed the 15-year-old, she stated she met Davis at the park and had been talking with him through Facebook. Documents say that Davis sent a photo of his genitals to the teen through Facebook.

He faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison for each count.

