Sioux Falls man arrested on stalking charges

Authorities say a Sioux Falls man is facing charges for stalking and robbing a woman.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jesus Ford was arrested Thursday, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Clemens said Ford had been stalking the 43-year-old victim for several months.

The victim called police Thursday after she saw him going through her car. Clemens said when the victim went to check on her car, Ford confronted her, pushed her, took her purse and her phone, then ran away.

Officers caught up to Ford near Minnesota Avenue and 3rd Street.

Clemens said the stalking charge was warranted based on several previous reports on the case.