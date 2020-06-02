Sioux Falls man sentenced for 2019 rape case

A Sioux Falls man has been sentenced to serve decades behind bars in connection to a 2019 sexual assault.

Forty-year-old Donald Bolan Jr. was sentenced to 60 years in the State Penitentiary on Monday, according to the Minnehaha County State's Attorney's office.

In January, Bolan entered a guilty but mentally ill plea to second-degree rape.

The charges were in connection to an incident on Jan. 5 of 2019. Prosecutors say the Bolan entered the victim's apartment in western Sioux Falls while she was sleeping. The victim screamed when she saw him, but Bolan put his hand over her mouth and forced her onto the bed. Bolan then raped the victim.

Investigators say when Bolan left the room after the assault, the victim, out of fear for her life, jumped from her second story window and ran to the street. A passerby found her and notified police.

Evidence collected from the scene and the sexual assault kit identified Bolan as the perpetrator, according to prosecutors. Police previously said the victim did not know the suspect.

Prosecutors say the victim gave a powerful statement at sentencing.