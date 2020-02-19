Sioux Falls mayor appointed to EPA advisory board

The administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency has appointed Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken to a special committee.

Tenhaken announced Wednesday he has accepted an appointment for th e EPA's Local Government Advisory Committee.

The Committee provides advice and recommendations to the EPA administrator to develop stronger partnerships with local governments.

TenHaken said its his goal to share his perspective on how environmental programs can impact Midwestern cities.

His membership is effective immediately, and the term ends in December 2021.