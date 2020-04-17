Sioux Falls city council uses data to discuss stay-at-home order

The Sioux Falls City Council is continuing to gather data and discuss a stay-at-home order.

Today they called a special meeting to talk about social distancing and that stay-at-home order.

There were no decisions made this afternoon at the meeting, however there was a lot of information laid out and hours of discussion.

All to battle the spread of the Coronavirus.

“Public health, and protecting lives, has been and will continue to be my number one priority in this response,” said Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken.

Mayor TenHaken and the Sioux Falls City Council were given data on Friday afternoon about the spread of the Coronavirus in Sioux Falls, and South Dakota, now and in the future.

Councilmember Pat Starr said, “We can argue with the model, and whether we see the modelling but with the data we have and by not acting now and being decisive, we’re basically punting it. I think the residents of our community are telling us that is what they want us to do.”

The data represented peak numbers with no social distancing, 25% social distancing, and 35% social distancing.

According to the data, Sioux Falls is at 25% social distancing right now.

Sioux Falls Public Health Director Jill Franken said, “I think we do need to do a little more than what we are currently doing. I think we need to add to the no lingering ordinance some additional measures, some of which Mayor TenHaken was talking about. I think that’s imperative.”

The public got a chance to voice their opinions about the stay-at-home order, and Mayor TenHaken explained possible action he thinks the city should take.

"We could also consider taking the CDC guidelines and simply putting them into ordinance for a period of time.” TenHaken added as a suggestion, “If you have 100 employees or over, we’re going to put into ordinance that during this time that temperature checks are required at the door, the main entrance of your company.”

The city council will have a second hearing on this order on Tuesday.