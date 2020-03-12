Sioux Falls mayor declares state of emergency amid COVID-19 pandemic

Mayor Paul TenHaken has declared a state of emergency in Sioux Falls amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, I am proposing aggressive steps to protect our vulnerable populations in Sioux Falls,” said TenHaken. “Every single person in Sioux Falls has a role to play in slowing the spread of this virus, which is our top priority. I want the people of Sioux Falls to be confident in our response efforts. The City, State, Avera, Sanford Health and other community partners are united in our commitment to slow the spread and help those impacted.”

The declaration allows Mayor TenHaken to convene an emergency City Council meeting to pass ordinances restricting “the movement of people within” Sioux Falls. The declaration will also provide the city “contractual “flexibility” and the ability to target resources quickly.

Mayor TenHaken is proposing to the council that effective Friday, the city is limiting all large gatherings in city-owned facilities to 250 people. This includes the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Convention Center, Arena, Washington Pavilion and Orpheum Theater. Mayor TenHaken is proposing the limit to last for the next 14 days.