Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken announced a call for action on Friday, for kids.

#SFStayAtHomeArt was launched as a way to spread some cheer in the community during these difficult times.

Mayor TenHaken is asking for kids to make some artwork and hang it either in the window or in the front yard for neighbors to see and to post it online with #SFStayAtHomeArt.

Mayor TenHaken will pick a few favorites and deliver some prizes.