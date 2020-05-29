Sioux Falls mayor, police chief issue statement on Minneapolis protests

Two Sioux Falls city leaders have issued statements about the ongoing protests in Minneapolis connected to the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody.

Floyd's death sparked several protests, some of which turned violent.

Mayor Paul TenHaken issued the following statement:

“Like many, I was shocked by the video footage and saddened by the death of Mr. Floyd. While outrage is understandable, peaceful protest and constructive dialogue is the best path forward for reform. I am thankful the Department of Justice is making this case a priority as we wait for the results of the investigation. Sioux Falls is fortunate to have an incredible police department. We will continue to provide them with proper training and resources to protect our community with professionalism and respect that preserves our rights and liberties.”

Police Chief Matt Burns issued the following statement:

“As we watch the situation in Minneapolis unfold, we are deeply saddened by what has happened, on numerous levels. Our officers are regularly trained on safe, respectful due process and proper arrest protocols, and we continue to make that training a priority. We also fully support and will protect every citizen’s right to peacefully protest and assert their Constitutional rights. We remain vigilant and focused on effectively serving the public safety needs of Sioux Falls.”