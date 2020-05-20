Sioux Falls mayor to to hold virtual State of the City address

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken will hold the annual State of the City address next week, though it will come with some changes due to COVID-19.

TenHaken will hold a virtual address on Tuesday, May 26 at 1 p.m. It will be held without an in-person audience due to social distancing guidelines from the CDC.

“COVID-19 has altered how routine events are happening in Sioux Falls These may be challenging times, yet there is much to be thankful for and our City is moving in the right direction out of this pandemic," TenHaken said. "I hope you can join me for a review of the past year and a look forward to what is in store for our City.”

Dakota News Now will livestream the speech on our website and Facebook page.