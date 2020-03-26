Sioux Falls middle school student diagnosed with COVID-19; Officials say no risk of transmission

Sioux Falls School District officials say a middle school student has tested positive for COVID-19, but they say there is no risk that other students were exposed to the virus.

The student attends Whittier Middle School in northeast Sioux Falls, according to Health Services Supervisor Molly Satter.

Satter said due to the student's last day of attendance at school, there is "no risk" that the coronaviruys could have been transmitted at the school.

The district is notifying other parents out of "an abundance of caution." The South Dakota Department of Health is working to notify those who are considered close contacts.