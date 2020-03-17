Sioux Falls native offers insight after coronavirus quarantine

Even though he's lived in China for 15 years, Bryce Whitwam still has South Dakota in his heart. "My father had an office for thirty years out by Covell Lake. My parents still live in the same house I grew up in, in Tuthill park," said Whitwam.

Bryce and his family were in the US when the news of the coronavirus started to emerge. By the time they were back in Shanghai, the city was closing down and they were quarantined for two weeks.

If you have kids at home from school, he understands. "The biggest challenge for me or for us was managing your children. Online school is not as easy as you might think," said Whitwam.

There were lessons for adults to learn too, how working from home was better than expected. "Doing good work for clients and generally speaking, everyone seems to think it's actually more productive in some ways to work from home that to the office because you're not interrupted so much," said Whitwam.

His phone app notified him when his quarantine was over. It's a color code on his payment app, also tied in with public health.

"Green is go. Once you have a green QR code, you could go into shopping malls and literally in some places they're not allowing people to pass through highways unless they have this green colored QR code," said Whitwam.

He was finally able to leave "It was good day," said Whitwam.

The worst appears to be over with only two positive cases in the last week in a city of 25 million. They've flattened the curve. For friends and family back home in South Dakota, he says it is important to practice social distancing right now.

"We'll get through this. You need to brave it for a few weeks, and then everything will hopefully get back to normal soon," said Whitwam.