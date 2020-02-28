Sioux Falls officials prepare for spring flooding

Sioux Falls City Officials are planning ahead for flooding this upcoming spring.

The National Weather Service says they expect this spring to be drier than the last, yet flooding is still a concern.

The flooding last spring devastated part of the greater Sioux Falls area, forcing some to relocate and leaving millions of dollars in damage for others.

This morning, City officials laid out their plan for the potential flooding in 2020.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said, “I’m Proud of how we responded last year, and I think our response this year, should we have to employ it, will be good as well.”

In 2019, the spring flooding had nearly a $3 million dollar impact on the City of Sioux Falls.

"In some ways, last year’s floods were both a blessing and a curse in that obviously damage caused challenges to the city, but we’ve learned a lot of things from that,” Mayor TenHaken said.

In 2020, the National Weather Service predicts some flooding, but not as much as a year ago.

Todd Heitkamp with the NWS said, “We’ve had an ideal melt. We’ve had temperatures above freezing during the day, and that has allowed the snow to melt, then the temperature drops below freezing at night and it slows down the melting process and allows us to evacuate a lot of that water.”

Although water levels are down, the City is ready for anything.

Sioux Falls Emergency Manager Regan Smith added, “Overall, while I say we are cautiously optimistic about the elevated potential for spring flooding, the city continues to monitor the situation and we are actively prepared to respond if necessary.”

If you live in an area that experienced flooding of any kind in 2019...

Heitkamp said, “What I’d say the best thing for anyone to do, is if you had flooding last year, if you live along the Big Sioux River and you’ve experience flooding, you should be taking steps to prepare for it now.”

Overall, the chance of flooding seems to be down, and so is the level of concern of the Mayor.

“Last fall and earlier in the winter I was much more concerned than I am now, I'm still concerned. To Todd’s (Heitkamp) point we’ve had some ideal freeze, thaw conditions,” said TenHaken.

To find out if your home or business is in a floodplain you can go to siouxfalls.org/flood.