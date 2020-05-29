Sioux Falls opens public fields to summer sports leagues

Sioux Falls city officials have given sports leagues the okay to use city fields and diamonds for summer activities.

Mayor Paul TenHaken announced Friday that the city is opening up its field application process for the summer season.

The fate of summer baseball, softball, and other outdoor leagues had been in question as it was uncertain whether fields would be open due to COVID-19.

TenHaken's announcement clarified the situation, though he said this summer's activities will look different.

" When teams play ball this year, it will certainly be different as players, coaches, officials and spectators take safety precautions to avoid spreading COVID-19," Tenhaken said, via a statement. "... be sure to hold your league organizers accountable. If you feel greater mitigation efforts are needed or mitigation efforts are not being followed, let your league know your concerns."

The announcement clears the way for leagues like the Sioux Empire Baseball Association and Dakota Alliance Soccer to use city fields this season.

City fields and recreational facilities had been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

