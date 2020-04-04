Sioux Falls organizations want more translated pandemic documents for immigrants

The multi-cultural center is quiet these days so Christy Nicolaisen and the staff started following up with kids from the after school program to see how things were going at home.

Immigration welcome sign in Sioux Falls

"It can be rough, right? We all need our little space, and so we're just trying to be that emotional support for kids," said Nicolaisen.

And that's when they discovered the language barrier about coronavirus

"After school program, because we don't have kids coming here, we're calling our children twice a week, we're stopping out twice a week, and we're finding out from the kids that the parents don't understand exactly what's going on. They have misinformation with what's going on, so with a video and flyers we're trying to get the right information out to them, so they understand completely what's going on, with the coronavirus," said Nicolaisen.

Nishat Tasnim is the interpreting coordinator. "The goal is to reach as many communities of non-English speakers. So we're just trying our best to get as much as we can cover," said Tasnim.

While the Multicultural center focused on city COVID 19 documents, South Dakota Voices for Peace focused on state documents. Taneeza Islam is the Executive Director.

"We translated the COVID 19 SD home page into five different languages, so at least our communities can go there and see: 'What is the type of information I need,' and then can lean on someone that has better English proficiency to navigate that specific website," said Islam.

Islam claims that while the state of Minnesota translates many documents into multiple languages regarding pandemic information, the state of South Dakota and city of Sioux Falls have not, both indicating that the other could do it, but neither are required by law. Islam says there is a variance in the law for the pandemic.

"There is an exception to translating things in other languages for several scenarios, such as fire, police department, hospitals, school districts and then also for public health emergencies. And so for state and local entities to not even recognize the need for this, is a much larger conversation," said Islam.

In the meantime, both organizations and others are working with immigrant families, to keep them informed and safe.