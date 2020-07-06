Sioux Falls paint studio goes virtual, attracts artists around the nation

Nearly twenty years ago when Connie Buskohl was experiencing a lot of stress, she decided to pick up a brush and invited others to join her.

"Being a professional CPA and mom of three kids, everything was an energy drainer, and I needed something that was an energy charger. And so, actually, painting became that for me, and I believe that when we allow ourselves to stop and be creative. There's just a special joy that we get when we do that," said Buskohl.

When the pandemic ended classes in the studio, Buskohl welcomed students virtually and now has people painting together while being miles apart. For some, it couldn't be at a better time.

"In the world when we don't have a lot of control, like now, there's just something special about being able to take a blank canvas and choose what colors choose what you want it to look like," said Buskohl.

Clubby Norwick can join in and paint from his home in South Dakota or Arizona.

"The nice thing about it is that you start out with nothing and you're creating a beautiful picture and you can say, it's mine," said Norwick.

And the friendships formed are meaningful.

"It's a good communication team between the many of us people, who didn't even know each other before we got involved in this group," said Norwick.

Let's paint runaways is collaborating with other instructors across the nation for Christmas in July virtual classes.