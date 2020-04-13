Sioux Falls police arrest man for allegedly coughing on officer, saying he had COVID-19

Authorities in Sioux Falls have arrested and charged a suspect after they say he coughed in an officer's face and said he had COVID-19.

Fifty-eight-year-old Blaine Lyons was arrested Sunday, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Officers received a report of a man breaking into a car on W. 12th Street near I-29.

Clemens said officers initially arrested Lyons without incident, but he later coughed in an officers face, then said he had COVID-19. Sioux Falls is currently the epicenter of South Dakota's COVID-19 outbreak.

Lyons later tested negative for the disease. He faces several charges, including aggravated assault and making a terroristic threat.