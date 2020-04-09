Sioux Falls police arrest suspect in February shooting

Authorities have arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Sioux Falls back in February that left one person hurt.

Twenty-nine-year-old Brandon Ray Killspotted has been arrested and charged in connection to the February 20 shooting, according to Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

Police say Killspotted got into argument with another man at a home on S. Regal Place, grabbed a rifle from his car, and shot and wounded the other man.

The victim was initially uncooperative with police. The Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force continued to investigate, and was eventually able to track Killspotted down.

Police say everyone involved previously knew each other.

Killspotted was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated, and possession of a firearm by a violent offender.