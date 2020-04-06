Sioux Falls police investigating after body found in river

Authorities are investigating after a body was found along the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls.

A passerby spotted the body while walking on Sunday afternoon, according to police spokesperson Officer Sam Clemens.

Clemens said the body has not yet been identified. An autopsy to determine the cause of death will be conducted sometime this week. No other details have been released.

The body was located north of 6th Street. A portion of the bike trail was temporarily blocked off while officers investigated Sunday.