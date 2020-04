Authorities are investigating after a man allegedly shot by a paintball gun while riding a bike.

Police received a report of an assault around 11:30 a.m. Sunday near 10th Street and Williams Avenue.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said a man riding a three-wheel bike told officers a car drove past him, and someone inside shot him several times with a paintball gun.

The victim was not seriously hurt. Clemens said police have information about the vehicle, but have not found it yet.