Sioux Falls police issue 140 speeding tickets in weekend saturation patrol

Police say they issued over one hundred speeding tickets as part of a weekend patrol targeting street racing and reckless driving in Sioux Falls.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said eight extra officers were on duty Friday through Sunday afternoons for the patrol.

Officers issued 140 speeding tickets, two tickets for racing, two tickets for reckless driving, and two exhibition driving tickets. Police also issued over 250 warnings.

Clemens said the average speeding violation was 14 miles per hour over the limit. The biggest violation consisted of someone driving 72 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone.

Clemens urged people who anyone who witnesses a speeding violation to call it right away, rather than waiting and calling later.