Sioux Falls police officers play basketball with African American kids

Members of the Sioux Falls community gathered at Central Church Wednesday night as heavy hearts grieve the loss of George Floyd, and the harsh realities of racial injustice.

"We're here to listen, we want to listen to those in leadership in the African American community, we want to be educated and informed about their needs," Central Church Pastor Jeff Wheeler said.

Haley Wiggers, Central Church Connections Director, says it's important for the church to repent and move forward.

"It's important tonight for us to name and ask for forgiveness for the ways we as a church have participated in the oppression and marginalization of black and brown bodies, and people of color," Wiggers said.

The event brought together pastors from throughout the city as well as African American speakers to deliver a message of hope to white and black folks alike.

"As a church, we need to step up and be agents of healing, agents of reconciliation in a time like this," Zach Ochoga, C6 Church Lead Pastor, said.

Though recent peaceful protests have turned violent in some cases, the main message demonstrators are relaying seems to already be pouring into our communities.

A video shot Wednesday by April Gunnoe shows her kids playing basketball in the driveway with two Sioux Falls police officers.

"I've seen videos like this on Facebook and on TV, but I would have never thought that I'd have that moment with my own kids, so it was pretty cool​," Gunnoe said.

Gunnoe says the moment was surreal and hopes the message can resonate across the county.

"I feel like the cops are working to better themselves as well as the community," Tanner Andino, April's son, said. "With everything going on, I feel it's best for them to start going out to parks and asking kids to play basketball, or anything else just interact more cause it really makes others happy."

Gunnoe says more than 21,000 people have already viewed her video.