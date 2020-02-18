Sioux Falls police release name in fatal three-vehicle crash

Police say 20-year-old Jaren James Fountain was pronounced dead on-scene following a three-vehicle crash in central Sioux Falls Friday night.

The crash happened at around 11:30 p.m. Friday at the 26th Street and Minnesota Avenue intersection.

Police say a 2007 Volkswagen GTI and a 2003 BMW 530i were traveling north on Minnesota Avenue. A 2016 Ford Escape was traveling west on 26th Street and stopped at a red flashing light before traveling into the intersection. Police say this is when both the Volkswagen and BMW struck the Ford Escape.

The Volkswagen veered to the west, striking a pole. The BMW veered to the east and struck a building. Police say Fountain was the driver of the Volkswagen and was pronounced dead on-scene. The 20-year-old passenger was transported to the hospital. The 20-year-old driver of the BMW was also taken to the hospital. Police do not have an update on their conditions.

Police say the 20-year-old driver of the Ford Escape was taken to the hospital and later released that night.

Police say the investigation is ongoing but say speed was a factor. According to witnesses, police say the two cars may have been racing and were traveling at a high rate of speed.

Police are looking into whether or not alcohol was a factor. They say the driver of the BMW may have had some alcohol in his system but they are still waiting for the test results.

