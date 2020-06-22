Sioux Falls police review use of force in weekend arrest

The Sioux Falls Police Department is reviewing the use of force in an arrest of a juvenile over the weekend. Sioux Falls Chief Matt Burns says the investigation into the arrest, just after 3:00 am on Sunday, June 21st is standard procedure.

Sioux Falls police investigation of juvenile arrest

"This matter will be under a complete full review by our department, because there was a manner of response resistance or force us to effect the arrest," said Chief Burns.

He's also aware of the arrest videos posted online.

"Our department is aware that there's a social media video of part of the interaction between this vehicle, the driver, and some others in the vehicle and our officers. I'm also very aware that that is only a small piece of the interaction," said Chief Burns.

Not on the video, but in the police report, an officer reporting being dragged by the suspect vehicle with his arm caught in the window that had been rolled up. Documents read in court revealed the officer's report including the feeling of force on his legs as they brushed by a tire.

The incident started in a hotel room party at the Holiday Inn City Center. Ty Jon Hardiman said she was at the party and told by others they had to leave, because of noise complaints.

Hardiman was in the back seat of the suspect's vehicle, which was reportedly driven around the parking garage several times while police were trying to stop it. The vehicle came to a stop when blocked by another car in front.

"The driver kept locking the door on us so we couldn't get out," said Hardiman.

When she was able to get out of the vehicle, she asked the police what was happening.

"A lady in a red wig hit a front desk lady, and I was like, 'Oh, I don't even know any of that,' and they said she was in the car with us. I did not know," said Hardiman.

The woman in the red wig, Lovetee Teah admits to the physical argument with a hotel employee after words were exchanged.

"That's when I turned that around and I just started swinging on her," said Teah.

I asked her, "If you could re-live that night what would you do differently?"

"I should have went home after the first party got shut down,instead of going to that second one, cuz I'm on probation right now for 390 days."

Teah says her future may include her probation being revoked and more time behind bars.

In a courtroom Monday, the father of the 17-year-old driver, Edward Williams, silently sobbed for his daughter at her first appearance before the judge.

"Everything today they're saying happened didn't happen. And I don't know, I'm not understanding any of this," said Williams.

He worries of how these charges will affect her future.

"She graduated high school, a year early, and she was going to school, going to college to be a lawyer, that's what we was working on," said Williams.

She was working at a local nursing home and cares for Williams and his at-home dialysis treatments. Bond has been set at $15,000 as she faces three charges as an adult, including a class 2 felony for aggravated assault on a police officer. The court noted she only had minor traffic violations on her record before this incident.

Additional videos and testimonies will be submitted during the investigation.