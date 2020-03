According to Sgt. Joel Dalton with the Sioux Falls Police Department, a man threatened an employee at a business in Sioux Falls, stole money and then left.

It happened early Thursday morning at a business near West 41st Street and South Cathy Avenue.

Sgt. Dalton said the man threatened an employee with a black pistol while demanding money. He then left with an undisclosed amount.

He is described as being 6' and wore all black clothing.

No one was injured in the incident.