Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of a car who allegedly struck a woman in wheelchair.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, a maroon Ford Taurus struck the woman Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at 41st Street and Louise Avenue. The driver of the car did not stop.

Police are asking anyone who has any information or might recognize the car to call Crimestoppers at 367-7007.