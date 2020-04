Authorities in Sioux Falls are looking for. man who they say his considered endangered.

Twenty-year-old William Najera left his residence Sunday morning on foot. Police say he is underdressed for the poor weather conditions. Sioux Falls is currently under a winter storm warning, and temperatures remain below freezing.

Najera was last seen near 10th Street and Western Avenue. He was wearing khaki pants and a tan shirt.

Anyone who sees Najera is asked to call 911.