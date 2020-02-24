Sioux Falls police searching for missing man

Sioux Falls authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing person.

Jeffrey Dennis Funderberg was reported missing by his family on Sunday. They say he has been without some daily medications and was last seen Sunday morning.

Jeffrey was last seen wearing a KC Chiefs sweatshirt, black colored jacket and blue jeans and left his home in a maroon 2002 Ford Sportrac SUV with license plates, 44YC71.

If anyone has knowledge of his whereabouts the Sioux Falls Police are asking that you call Metro Communications at 605-367-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.