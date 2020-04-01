Sioux Falls postpones municipal elections to June

The City of Sioux Falls has postponed its upcoming municipal elections due to ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.

City Clerk Tom Greco said Wednesday that the combined city/school board elections, which had been planned for April 14, will now take place in June.

A specific date in June has not been set. The City Council will select a new date in the coming weeks.

The move was made possible thanks to a law passed by the state legislature Monday, allowing city and county governments to postpone elections to any Tuesday in June.

Sioux Falls city leaders recently penned a letter to Gov. Kristi Noem, saying the COVID-19 would create an "enormous challenge" in continuing with the planned election.

The postponement includes the continuation of absentee voting, which began Monday, until 5 p.m. on the day prior to the new election date. Grego said all voters are strongly encouraged to consider absentee voting by mail. You can find more information on how to do this on the city's election website.

Voter registration forms will also be accepted up to 15 days prior to the new election date.