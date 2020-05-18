Sioux Falls public pools will not open this summer due to COVID-19

City-owned pools in Sioux Falls will not open this summer due to the ongoing threat posed by COVID-19.

Mayor Paul TenHaken made the announcement Monday.

TenHaken said officials considered both the cost of operating pools, as well as the strict guidelines in place by the Centers for Disease Control. He said when factoring everything in, it was not feasible to open public pools in 2020.

TenHaken said not opening the pools was a very difficult decision. City officials say they are expanding library services and developing special programs with the Great Plains Zoo and the Washington Pavilion to offer more alternatives.

Sioux Falls' aquatic facilities include Terrace, Laurel Oak, Kuehn, Frank Olson, Drake Springs, McKennan Wading Pool and Pioneer Spray Park. The Midco Aquatic Center will remain closed until officials deem it safe to reopen.

The City is working with area sports associations to determine how to safely move forward with summer sports leagues. Officials say decision on organized leagues will be made on May 29.

Picnic shelters, public restrooms and outdoor wedding venues will begin to reopen to the public in the next two weeks. Drinking fountains will remain closed.

