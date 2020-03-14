Sioux Falls public schools offering free lunches for children next week

The Sioux Falls School District says it will make lunch available to all children for three days next week.

Meals will be available Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Meals will be available at the following locations:

Laura B. Anderson Elementary, 1600 N. Wayland Ave.

Hawthorne Elementary, 601 N. Spring Ave.

Hayward Elementary, 400 N. Valley View Rd.

Anne Sullivan Elementary, 3701 E. 3rd St.

Terry Redlin Elementary, 1721 E. Austin St.

Lowell Elementary, 710 W. 18th St.

Sack lunches will be available to pick up and take home and eat.

The meals are available to any child, ages 1-18.

The free lunches are being made available because of the cancellation of classes.

The Sioux Falls School District cancelled classes over concerns of the coronavirus.

The district says only health people should pick up meals. Anyone who is not feeling well should stay home.