Sioux Falls ranked among best cities to start career

It's not always easy finding a good job, especially when you're just starting out in your career. But Sioux Falls continues to be ranked as one of the best places to look.

According to an article by Zippia, Sioux Falls ranked number 2 for best cities to start a career. The article looked at over 200 cities and ranked them in 3 categories: income, rent, and unemployment.

Jodi Schwan, the founder of SiouxFalls.Business says the Sioux falls workforce offers longevity.

"What's critical is that young people see, new graduates, see that yes, you can come here and you can find that first job. But you're also going to be able to find that second job, you're going to be supported in your professional development all throughout your career, which is a really key element,” said Schwan.

Staff at the Sioux Falls Development Foundation say they've recently seen a high interest in people looking for careers in Sioux Falls. Currently, the organization is offering virtual meetings for new graduates. They’ve done over 16 events in the past two months.

“We have such unemployment historically that we have not stopped any of our talent workforce,” said Denise Guzzetta, Vice President of Talent and Workforce Development.

Some occupations in demand include nurses, engineers, and computer programmers.

Guzzetta says there are several reasons people are drawn to working in Sioux Falls.

"Your dollar goes farther here. So if you look at the neighboring states and you do a cost comparison, you’re going to notice that although the rent may be a little higher than what it is in North Dakota, we absolutely have no personal income state tax,” said Guzzetta.

Quality of life also plays a role.

“We also are home to a lot of opportunities to volunteer. We have great restaurants, we have great hotels. We really have a lot of parks and recreations that really create that nice quality of life that people are looking for,” said Guzzetta.

According to the study: Fargo, North Dakota ranked number one for cities to start a career in. Click here to see the full study.

Sioux Falls Development Foundation has resources on its website to help recent college graduates looking for their first job. Click herefor more info.

