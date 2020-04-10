Colton Molesky, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The coronavirus outbreak is keeping everyone at home and away from friends and extended family for the Easter weekend, but a local scavenger hunt offering a way to get out of the house while still practicing social distancing.
BookYourBillboard is hosting a scavenger hunt on Saturday and Sunday.
Families search from their cars for rabbit ears on various billboards around the area. Such billboards will hold a different piece of the puzzle, and once all pieces are collected and solved the first one done can collect a prize. All participants can also pick up a free cone at any Dairy Queens in the area. Fourteen Foods and their respective DQs are also participating with Sioux Falls Billboards. For the hunt, map go here.
Sioux Falls scavenger hunt that practices social distancing during coronavirus outbreak
